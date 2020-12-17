SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan does not believe fans will return to local football stadiums any time soon due to the spike in Covid-19 cases.

The nation remains on level one of the national lockdown but it has been adjusted in some hotspot areas after SA entered a second wave of coronavirus infections. Sports fans are still prohibited from attending matches.

“If you look at what is happening in Europe‚ they started bringing fans back to stadiums but they were forced to reverse their decisions because of the second wave of Covid-19‚” said Jordaan.

Only TV broadcasters and photographers are allowed at local stadiums but journalists and radio commentators are prohibited from covering Premier Soccer League matches at venues.

The top flight and lower-tier programmes were completed in a bio-bubble last season. Cricket‚ rugby and netball have also returned to play but without fans.

“This is an uncertain period and I cannot tell you when fans will be back inside stadiums‚” Jordaan said. “But the only thing we can ask is let us observe the regulations because the next month or two are going to be extremely tough for all of us.

“If we comply and we do the things required of us‚ we may see us getting to grips with this Covid-19. At the moment‚ if you read on what is happening‚ I don’t think fans will be able to go to stadiums.

“We’ll have to wait and see over the next two months‚ hope there will be a decline in the number of infections and also hope that the vaccine will be available. Maybe then we will see some return to normal life and possibly fans returning to the stadiums.”

Blue Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone said rugby remains committed to bringing fans back because stadiums can allow for social distancing and general adhering to health and safety protocols.

Some members of the Bulls squad and management tested positive for Covid-19‚ forcing the cancellation of their Currie Cup match against the Griquas in Kimberley on Saturday.

“I think for the rugby economy it is important to have spectators back in the stadiums‚” he said.

“If you look at our stadiums [and how] they are designed‚ there is space and I think in terms of social distancing and adhering to protocols it should be easy to do that. It is still a priority to get fans back in the stadiums and hopefully this does not affect it.”