Sport / Soccer

It is the Son and Kane show as Spurs rout Southampton

Scoreline flatters Tottenham but their clinical finishing makes all the difference as Saints lose third game in a row

20 September 2020 - 17:55 Peter Hall
Son Heung-min (right) in action. Picture: REUTERS
Son Heung-min (right) in action. Picture: REUTERS

Southampton — Son Heung-min scored four goals set up by Harry Kane as Tottenham Hotspur came from a goal down to overwhelm Southampton 5-2 on Sunday and earn their first Premier League win of the season.          

In an action-packed first half at St Mary’s, both sides had a goal ruled out by VAR before Danny Ings finished well from a tight angle in the 32nd minute to put Southampton ahead.

The hosts deserved their lead and had chances to add a second before Son, with Spurs’ first shot at goal, latched onto a fine first-time pass from Kane before equalising in first-half stoppage time.

That same combination unlocked the hosts two minutes after the break, with Son taking advantage of a high Saints defensive line before racing clear to score. Son’s first Premier League hat-trick was completed in the 64th minute before Kane set him up again with a sublime pass 17 minutes from time.

It was the first time one player has assisted another’s Premier League hat-trick since 2003, when Thierry Henry set up Freddie Ljungberg’s treble for Arsenal against Sunderland.

Kane himself completed the rout with a close-range finish before Ings grabbed a late Southampton consolation from the penalty spot.

“It is incredible to score four in the Premier League,” Son said. “Four amazing assists from Harry, he deserves the man of the match award.

“We have been working for five seasons together now. We know what we like and work hard on our relationship on and off the pitch. Hopefully, there are many more goals to come.”

The scoreline flattered Tottenham, who only had five shots on target — two less than Southampton — but their clinical finishing made all the difference. It is now three defeats from three in all competitions for Saints this season.

“It is hard to take,” Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said.  “At the beginning we were very good. Our heads dropped after their goal in the first half and we gave in too easy.

“The opponent was not pressured on the ball at all, the defending was a disaster.”

Reuters

Arsenal a long way from being title contenders, says Mikel Arteta

Gunners get off to a strong start but their manager is not entirely happy with it and says the team is still ‘adapting to some things’
Sport
5 hours ago

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Marcus Rashford: ‘The system is broken — and it needs to change’

The England striker on the risks of becoming an advocate, playing without spectators — and how passion for the beautiful game spills into ugly abuse
Opinion
1 day ago

Galaxy buys Highlands franchise, welcomes back Malesela

Dan Malesela returns to coach team in the Premier Soccer League next season
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Arsenal a long way from being title contenders, ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Linda Zondi cries foul after failing to make ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Damn these oracles’ talk of four ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Gareth Bale happy to be back at Spurs
Sport / Soccer
5.
SA champion Ryan Gibbons primed for Tour de ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Arsenal tie down striker Aubameyang with new deal

Sport / Soccer

‘Special’ Leeds make a statement despite Anfield defeat

Sport / Soccer

Jamie Vardy at the double as Leicester ease past West Brom

Sport / Soccer

Why go European when local is lekker, says Mosimane

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.