Sundowns and Pirates labour to a draw in Absa Premiership opener

In a sign of the state of footballers’ fitness after the Covid-19 lockdown, even Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates laboured to a 0-0 draw in the opening game of the return to football of the Absa Premiership on Tuesday night.

The two teams managed a decent tempo, but the fireworks associated with this perennially much-awaited fixture were notably subdued.

Pirates, apparently fresher in their first game back, managed the stronger finish of the two teams in the second half.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane displayed the kind of squad management now needed in “football under Covid-19” in the Gauteng biologically safe environment (BSE).

Mosimane had Lebogang Maboe at right-back for their second game, following Saturday’s 3-2 Nedbank Cup semifinal win over Bidvest Wits. Substitute scorer Keletso Makgalwa came in at false No 9 for Sibusiso Vilakazi, who limped off against Wits.