Promoted Leeds have lofty ambitions

London — Leeds United have only reached “base camp” after securing promotion to the Premier League and their vision is to return to the Champions League in the next seasons, CEO Angus Kinnear says.

Leeds were promoted to the Premier League on Friday after second-placed West Bromwich Albion’s loss at Huddersfield Town before being confirmed as champions with Brentford’s defeat by Stoke City on Saturday.

Leeds played European football for five consecutive seasons between 1998 and 2003 and reached the semifinals of the Champions League in 2001.

Kinnear, who was appointed in 2017, believes the club must strive to hit those heights once again.

“While we’re celebrating, while we’re all very excited, we’ve got back to where we belong. This really is base camp for Leeds,” Kinnear said. “Now it’s going to be really about building on that and making sure that over the next few years we start to compete at the level Leeds should be competing in, which ultimately is the top six.

“Leeds should have a Premier League team. Candidly, Leeds should have a Champions League team and that’s the vision.”

Three-times English champions Leeds were relegated from the Premier League in 2004 and struggled to compete for promotion until the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa in 2018.