Bruno Fernandes wants United to sign ‘hungry’ players

Bengaluru — Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes has said the Premier League club should look to sign players who share his winning outlook.

Fernandes, who joined the 20-times English league champions from Portugal’s Sporting Lisbon in January for an initial fee of €55m, has thrived with three goals and four assists in nine games across all competitions.

Fernandes beat the likes of Marcos Alonso and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to be named the Premier League’s player of the month for February after an exceptional first month with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

“I’m hungry to win everything. I came to Manchester to win ... league, Champions League, everything,” Fernandes said in a Q&A with fans on United’s official website.

“We already have a big team, but whoever comes needs to come to win. Just to focus to win, I want people hungry for titles.

“We know the potential Manchester have, because we are a young team, but we’ve a lot of quality ... I feel this now in the group, everyone wants to win.”

United, who looked galvanised after the arrival of the 25-year-old, went on an 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions before the novel coronavirus ensured all sporting activity around the world was stopped.

Solskjaer’s team are fifth in the Premier League, which has been suspended since March 13.

