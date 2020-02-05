“Postmasburg is in the centre between Upington and Kimberley‚” Lions coach Henry Basie said from Potchefstroom‚ where his team took a four-hour bus trip early this week to prepare for most of the squad’s first televised game at Olën Park on Sunday.

ABC Motsepe League club Lions have no relation in sponsorship or ownership with the fast-food chain Hungry Lion. In fact‚ their existence and unusual name predate the food outlet — started in 1997 — by more than a decade.

Hungry Lions were established by Basie’s uncle Stefaans Basie in the 1980s and are nearly 40 years old. Stefaans Basie was an employee then of Spoornet and still works for Transnet. He remains the owner and chair of the team.

Funded by players

Initially they played solely in friendlies and tournaments. In about 2000 they entered organised Local Football Association soccer‚ then the SAB League (fourth division) and in about 2004 “got promoted to what you then called the Vodacom [now the Motsepe] League”‚ Basie said.

The club continues to be funded by players and supporters who have jobs, contributing money when they can.

Most of their players are strictly amateur‚ but they have managed a clubhouse to house their younger players — about 14 are under 23‚ said Basie. They attract one or two modestly paid ageing professionals‚ such as ex-Bloemfontein Celtic winger Moses Spandeel (39)‚ an old friend of Henry Basie‚ to add experience.

Basie (also 39) was a player when Lions progressed through the amateur ranks to the third division. He has his own company‚ in construction and “other things”‚ and has been a coach for about five years.