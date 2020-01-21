Sport / Soccer

Guardiola hits out at ‘unsustainable’ schedule as injuries mount

21 January 2020 - 15:49 Agency Staff
Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola looks on during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on January 18, 2020. Picture: OLI SCARFF / AFP
Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola looks on during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on January 18, 2020. Picture: OLI SCARFF / AFP

London — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes some competitions in English football must be scrapped to protect the welfare of players and increase the quality of matches.

City faced Sheffield United away on Tuesday night in the Premier League in their 17th match in 59 days since the last international break in November.

Serious injuries to Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford that could have an impact on England’s chances at Euro 2020 have highlighted the issue and Guardiola believes the status quo is “unsustainable”.

“The players arrive at the Euros, trying their best with their national teams then they are back here after no more than 20 days’ rest because the show must go on. It’s unsustainable,” Guardiola said.

“I’m sorry for Kane and Rashford because they are good for the league, but we demand a lot from the players. It’s too much.

“They [the Premier League] should reflect on it but all the managers complained about it and they don’t care.”

The pressure is on England’s football authorities to at least remove replays from the third and fourth round of the FA Cup and scrap the two-legged format of the League Cup semifinals.

City are still involved in both domestic cup competitions, as well as the Champions League, and have a minimum of 19 games left this season.

“You have to eliminate competitions,” said Guardiola. “Take them out completely, so less games, less teams, less quantity and more quality.”

Guardiola also joined Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in ridiculing the idea of expanding the Champions League from 2024 onwards.

“The solution you have is to make a year of 400 days — then we can book in another competition,” he said sarcastically.

For the first time this season, every club in the Premier League will have a two-week break in February, but Guardiola believes that comes too late after a gruelling festive period.

“The big administration people cannot complain because it’s normal this happens,” he added.

“Look at the injuries we have had, all the teams have had. That is normal. With that number of games, players break down. I’m not surprised, I am so sorry for them.” 

AFP

How Solskjaer’s world is falling apart

The Manchester United manager must be feeling that nothing is going his way after striker Marcus Rashford’s injury
Sport
1 day ago

Liverpool still not interested in title talk, says Robertson

Defender says players are sticking to their game-by-game mentality and not thinking about winning the league
Sport
1 day ago

United bid to halt Liverpool juggernaut again

It seems a tough task for the Red Devils to take points off the mighty Reds for a second time this season
Sport
5 days ago

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer upbeat over United’s muscle in transfer market

Deloitte ranks the club as the third richest but a lack of silverware could weigh on its standing
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Mourinho’s Spurs pose tricky test for Liverpool

Sport / Soccer

‘Legend’ Sergio Aguero makes history as Man City hit Villa for six

Sport / Soccer

What a thrilling year it has been for English football

Sport / Soccer

Manchester City to face 13-times winners Real Madrid

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.