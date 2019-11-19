Sport / Soccer

Luis Enrique returns as Spain coach after daughter’s death

Robert Moreno, the former assistant coach who steered country to Euro 2020 qualification, will stand down after reported fallout

19 November 2019 - 16:10 Rik Sharma
Luis Enrique. Picture: AFP PHOTO/JOSEP LAGO
Luis Enrique. Picture: AFP PHOTO/JOSEP LAGO

Madrid — Luis Enrique has been reappointed Spain coach, having resigned from the role in June as his late daughter battled cancer, Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales said on Tuesday.

Rubiales said Robert Moreno, the former assistant coach who steered Spain to Euro 2020 qualification after Luis Enrique left, wanted to stand down so that he could return. Luis Enrique’s daughter Xana died in September.

“Today we can confirm that Luis Enrique returns to his role as coach,” Rubiales told a news conference. “Everyone knew that if Luis Enrique wanted to return he would have the doors to the national team open to him.”

Moreno, who led the team to seven victories and two draws as Spain comfortably qualified for the 2020 tournament, had said when appointed that he would step aside if Enrique wanted to return.

Moreno did not speak to media after his side’s 5-0 win over Romania on Monday, and there have been reports that he has fallen out with Luis Enrique and will not return as his assistant.

“Luis Enrique’s decisions regarding his staff, as well as Robert’s decision not to continue when he found out Luis Enrique wanted to return, are personal things. You have to ask them,” Rubiales added.

“On Monday, Robert sent us a message saying he wanted to leave so as not to hinder the return of Luis Enrique.”

Rubiales confirmed that the 49-year-old Enrique, the former Barcelona coach, has a contract until after the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and will stay on regardless of the team’s performance at Euro 2020. 

Reuters

