Manager Luis Enrique urges fans to help Barca with new comeback

"If we score the first goal, the second will be scored by Camp Nou and the third will come by itself," Enrique said on Tuesday. "Our objective is to score five goals. [We have to] attack, attack, attack. And when we relax a little bit, we have to start attacking again," he said.

A handful of fans left with Barcelona 3-1 up against PSG

on March 8, missing the stunning finale as Barca netted three goals in the last few minutes to knock their opponents out of

the competition.

Enrique said they should stay until the end this time, with

the team planning to fight until the final whistle to turn the

game around.

"I hope they don’t go in the 80th minute … we will try right until the end," he said.

"Those who experienced the night against PSG at Camp Nou will have another chance to enjoy a historic evening.

"Right until the 95th minute we have to be united," he said.

The coach confirmed Javier Mascherano would be back from injury for the game.

And he was happy to have Sergio Busquets available after the defensive midfielder missed the first leg.

"Getting [Busquets] back is always great news," he said.

"He is one of the most tactically intelligent players there is and a key man for us.

"The more he can do, the better for us."

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta said the team needed to put in its best performance of

the season.

"We have to play a perfect match. We have to create the maximum number of chances and score goals.

"We probably need to play our best match of the season," Iniesta said.

