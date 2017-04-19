CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Manager Luis Enrique urges fans to help Barca with new comeback
The Spanish coach insists his team will try to score five goals in improbable Champions League comeback
Madrid — Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has urged the club’s fans to create a wild atmosphere at Camp Nou to help the team complete another improbable Champions League comeback, this time against Juventus.
The Spanish coach insisted his team would try to score five goals on Wednesday night against the visiting Italians, who have a 3-0 lead from the quarterfinal first leg in Turin.
After Barcelona overturned a 4-0 deficit against PSG in the last 16 in the biggest comeback in Champions League history, Enrique believes supporters can play their part as the team try to obtain another shock result.
"If we score the first goal, the second will be scored by Camp Nou and the third will come by itself," Enrique said on Tuesday. "Our objective is to score five goals. [We have to] attack, attack, attack. And when we relax a little bit, we have to start attacking again," he said.
A handful of fans left with Barcelona 3-1 up against PSG
on March 8, missing the stunning finale as Barca netted three goals in the last few minutes to knock their opponents out of
the competition.
Enrique said they should stay until the end this time, with
the team planning to fight until the final whistle to turn the
game around.
"I hope they don’t go in the 80th minute … we will try right until the end," he said.
"Those who experienced the night against PSG at Camp Nou will have another chance to enjoy a historic evening.
"Right until the 95th minute we have to be united," he said.
The coach confirmed Javier Mascherano would be back from injury for the game.
And he was happy to have Sergio Busquets available after the defensive midfielder missed the first leg.
"Getting [Busquets] back is always great news," he said.
"He is one of the most tactically intelligent players there is and a key man for us.
"The more he can do, the better for us."
Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta said the team needed to put in its best performance of
the season.
"We have to play a perfect match. We have to create the maximum number of chances and score goals.
"We probably need to play our best match of the season," Iniesta said.
Reuters
