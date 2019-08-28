The disagreement between Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy and club boss John Comitis over the purchase of players was given a public airing after City were beaten 2-1 at home by Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday.

McCarthy used his postmatch television interview and later media conference to highlight his desire for an additional central defender‚ an issue that has hit an impasse with his boss.

McCarthy suggested City’s concession of two late goals came because he is employing a makeshift back four with left back Edmilson pressed into service as centre back‚ against the player’s wishes but with no other real option available.

“It’s not rocket science for people to see. You can get away with it sometimes, but when you have a real Test you come up short when your fullback is playing centre back‚” the coach said.

“The defence had a fantastic first half, but in the second half it was challenging. When the big guns are sent forward‚ you have to be solid. That’s where we lack aggression. They were winning free headers‚ we weren’t challenging and they got to all the second balls too.”

City have lost Tareeq Fillies and Kouassi Koudjia to long-term injuries, and McCarthy has been badgering his chair to bring back Robyn Johannes‚ who is seeking to return to Cape Town as he battles for game time at Bidvest Wits.

But Comitis has balked at the cost and the City boss is not enthusiastic given that Johannes left City two seasons ago to move to Johannesburg for a better deal.

McCarthy is desperate to strengthen a squad that has been beset by injuries since February.

If City are to do a deal with Wits‚ it would have to be completed by Monday when the transfer window closes.