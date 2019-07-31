Bloemfontein Celtic survived a season of financial turmoil in the previous campaign and it remains to be seen if they will be able shrug off these difficult distractions as the new Premier Soccer League season kicks off at the weekend.

What are their premiership prospects for a club without any money?

Prospects: Celtic confounded all expectations‚ amid strikes over money and uncertainty over the club’s future‚ to finish in the top eight at the end of the season.

At one stage they were even top of the table but their problems were laid bare when Steve Komphela quit with a long list of complaints about the shoddy modus operandi at the cash-strapped club.

Owner Max Tshabalala has been trying to sell but a deal with Ajax Cape Town was scuppered when the Cape side’s Dutch co-owners pulled the plug.

Tshabalala will have to soldier on again and another season of a perilous existence‚ plus supporter dissatisfaction‚ awaits with‚ this time‚ potentially disastrous consequences.

Personnel: Celtic have replenished the coffers with the departure of the trio of Kabelo Dlamini‚ Tshegofatso Mabaso and Bongani Sam to Orlando Pirates but there has been no money to buy new players.