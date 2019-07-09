There has been plenty of speculation around the future of SuperSport United striker Evans Rusike in recent weeks‚ but it seems he will be going nowhere.

Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have all been linked with the signature of the Zimbabwean forward in recent weeks‚ with each said to be leading the race at various points.

But SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews says the player will be going nowhere.

“Rusike is not for sale‚” he told Business Day. “We are adding four players to our squad‚ we are not selling anyone.”

That would appear to be an emphatic statement as SuperSport seek to improve on their sixth-place finish last season and return to being title contenders.

They will not achieve that by selling their best players to their title rivals‚ and that is why a proposed move for striker Bradley Grobler to one of the “Big Three” is also likely to be a nonstarter.

SuperSport have already added two names to their squad from Pirates‚ Zimbabwe playmaker Kuda Mahachi and target man striker Thamsanqa Gabuza.

Rusike joined the club in January 2018 from Maritzburg United as a replacement for Jeremy Brockie‚ though their styles are very different.

The 29-year-old has since managed seven goals in 31 appearances for Matsatsantsa‚ though last season he was often used out wide as more of a winger.

Overall he has 28 goals in 121 appearances in the Premier Soccer League.