Sport / Soccer

SuperSport put ‘not for sale’ tag on Evans Rusike

09 July 2019 - 14:11
Kwanda Mngonyama of Cape Town City FC and Evans Rusike of SuperSport United. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Kwanda Mngonyama of Cape Town City FC and Evans Rusike of SuperSport United. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ LEFTY SHIVAMBU

There has been plenty of speculation around the future of SuperSport United striker Evans Rusike in recent weeks‚ but it seems he will be going nowhere.

Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have all been linked with the signature of the Zimbabwean forward in recent weeks‚ with each said to be leading the race at various points.

But SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews says the player will be going nowhere.

“Rusike is not for sale‚” he told Business Day. “We are adding four players to our squad‚ we are not selling anyone.”

That would appear to be an emphatic statement as SuperSport seek to improve on their sixth-place finish last season and return to being title contenders.

They will not achieve that by selling their best players to their title rivals‚ and that is why a proposed move for striker Bradley Grobler to one of the “Big Three” is also likely to be a nonstarter.

SuperSport have already added two names to their squad from Pirates‚ Zimbabwe playmaker Kuda Mahachi and target man striker Thamsanqa Gabuza.

Rusike joined the club in January 2018 from Maritzburg United as a replacement for Jeremy Brockie‚ though their styles are very different.

The 29-year-old has since managed seven goals in 31 appearances for Matsatsantsa‚ though last season he was often used out wide as more of a winger.

Overall he has 28 goals in 121 appearances in the Premier Soccer League.

SuperSport’s in-demand star Teboho Mokoena set for European trials

Interest from clubs in Germany and Holland for talented midfielder
Sport
1 day ago

US retain Women’s World Cup as Rapinoe, Lavelle sink the Dutch

The US claim the Women's World Cup for the fourth time in eight editions
Sport
1 day ago

Agent seeks quick fix for ‘respectful’ Paul Pogba

French World Cup winner seeks a ‘new challenge’
Sport
1 hour ago

How Bafana have developed a taste for shocking host nations

SA lead the way in beating strong Nations Cup favourites in their own backyard
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.