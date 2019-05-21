Sport / Soccer

Tau injury a huge worry for Bafana

Striker spotted wearing a leg brace after a knee injury sustained playing for his Belgian club

21 May 2019 - 16:11 Nick Said
Bafana Bafana players Percy Tau (L) and Aubrey Modiba (R) take part in a training session at Steyn City School in Fourways, north of Johannesburg. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX / SAMUEL SHIVAMBU
Bafana Bafana players Percy Tau (L) and Aubrey Modiba (R) take part in a training session at Steyn City School in Fourways, north of Johannesburg. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX / SAMUEL SHIVAMBU

The sight of Percy Tau in a leg brace this week will have sent shivers down the spine of many Bafana Bafana fans as he will be a key component in the side heading to the Africa Cup of Nations  (Afcon) finals in Egypt in June.

Tau suffered what was in many ways a freak accident while playing for Belgian second-tier side Royal Union St Gilloise 10 days ago when an opponent fell on top of him‚ jarring his knee.

The Bafana star played on for a while but was replaced at halftime‚ after scoring two goals‚ and was almost immediately ruled out for the rest of the season by coach Luka Elsner.

At the time it was thought there could be ligament damage‚ which would have meant months on the sidelines‚ but it appears the injury is not as bad as first feared.

It is understood the brace is more of a precaution to stop the knee joint moving‚ but that Tau has bruising on the bone‚ an injury that is difficult to quantify.

The healing period is different for each individual and while Tau still faces some weeks out‚ he could well be fit for the Nations Cup.

But the flip side is that this type of injury can also take a month or more to properly heal and that would leave Tau in major doubt for the tournament or‚ perhaps worse‚ Bafana carrying an injured player.

Tau has had a superb season in Belgium with 13 goals and as many assists‚ and was named as the second tier’s player of the season.

He will be hoping he can return to mother club Brighton & Hove Albion in the next English Premier League season‚ but that depends on a work permit he will almost certainly not get if he does not appear at the Nations Cup.

He may fail in that regard in any event‚ in which case the finals in Egypt could be the perfect platform to catch the eye of other clubs in Europe.

It could be a vital tournament for his prospects‚ and those of Bafana‚ which means the next few weeks will be crucial for him.

Why Notoane will announce Bafana squad and not Baxter

Under-23 coach to prepare team for African Championships and 2020 Olympics
Sport
1 day ago

No need to panic over Afcon safety‚ says government after bus attack in Egypt

Department of international relations says the incident should not affect the travel plans of South Africans hoping to attend the Africa Cup of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch hopes awards will make Bafana coach take notice

Lorch keen to make Baxter's SA squad for Nations cup
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

What is Tau doing in the Belgium second division - Mosimane

Sport / Soccer

Bafana coach likes what he sees in Lars Veldwijk

Sport / Soccer

Baxter sees bigger role for Percy Tau in Egypt

Sport / Soccer

Owen da Gama amazed at Percy Tau’s growth as a player

Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.