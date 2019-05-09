What is Tau doing in the Belgium second division - Mosimane

Outspoken Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau has no business playing in Belgium’s second division.

The former Sundowns player ‚ who is on loan at Belgian second division side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise from English Premiership side Brighton‚ was named player of the season in Belgium’s second tier last week.

But Mosimane was not too impressed and said Tau should be playing in the English Premier League rather than in the Belgian lower tier.

“What is he doing there?” asked Mosimane. “If Percy doesn’t get to the English Premier League‚ then I don’t know.

“Maybe you guys [media] must put pressure and they must give him the work permit. Can’t he go to La Liga‚ Bundesliga or Serie A‚ the boy is a top player.

“I am happy that Percy went to Europe because he always wanted to go to Europe. It is important that he went to play football in Europe to prove that he can play there and that is what is important.

“It is also important that he went there to improve his life and that of his family because football is a game that changes our lives.”

Mosimane said Tau could have benefitted immensely from playing against some of the best teams and players in the Caf Champions League in the past few months rather than spending the season in Belgium.

“On the tactical side‚ I don’t know if that league made him a better player than playing in the Champions League here‚” he said. “It is debatable but when he won the award I said okay‚ he was expected to win it because he is a Premier League player.

“I am not saying it is a step back because there are positives but on the tactical side I think it’s tougher here.

“The Caf Champions League is a tough league because we get players from Europe playing for Wydad‚ Al Ahly and Esperance.

“In the Champions League there is Ramadan Sobhi who rejoined Al Ahly from Stoke City in England and that is the level.

“Percy could have done much better in the Champions League and competed for the Africa Player of the Year.

“He is still at a right level‚ the two goals he scored for Bafana is what we want‚ let him go to the Africa Cup of Nations and score against Ivory Coast.”