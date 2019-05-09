Sport / Soccer

What is Tau doing in the Belgium second division - Mosimane

Downs coach not too impressed by Tau being named player of the season in Belgium’s second tier last week, insisting he should be playing in the English Premier League instead

09 May 2019 - 13:50 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Percy Tau. Picture: ANESH DEBIKY/GALLO IMAGES
Percy Tau. Picture: ANESH DEBIKY/GALLO IMAGES

Outspoken Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau has no business playing in  Belgium’s second division.

The former Sundowns player ‚ who is on loan at Belgian second division side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise from English Premiership side Brighton‚ was named player of the season in Belgium’s second tier last week.

But Mosimane was not too impressed and said Tau should be playing in the English Premier League rather than in the Belgian lower tier.

“What is he doing there?” asked Mosimane. “If Percy doesn’t get to the English Premier League‚ then I don’t know.

“Maybe you guys [media] must put pressure and they must give him the work permit. Can’t he go to La Liga‚ Bundesliga or Serie A‚ the boy is a top player.

“I am happy that Percy went to Europe because he always wanted to go to Europe. It is important that he went to play football in Europe to prove that he can play there and that is what is important.

“It is also important that he went there to improve his life and that of his family because football is a game that changes our lives.”

Mosimane said Tau could have benefitted immensely from playing against some of the best teams and players in the Caf Champions League in the past few months rather than spending the season in Belgium.

“On the tactical side‚ I don’t know if that league made him a better player than playing in the Champions League here‚” he said. “It is debatable but when he won the award I said okay‚ he was expected to win it because he is a Premier League player.

“I am not saying it is a step back because there are positives but on the tactical side I think it’s tougher here.

“The Caf Champions League is a tough league because we get players from Europe playing for Wydad‚ Al Ahly and Esperance.

“In the Champions League there is Ramadan Sobhi who rejoined Al Ahly from Stoke City in England and that is the level.

“Percy could have done much better in the Champions League and competed for the Africa Player of the Year.

“He is still at a right level‚ the two goals  he scored for Bafana is what we want‚ let him go to the Africa Cup of Nations and score against Ivory Coast.”

Baxter sees bigger role for Percy Tau in Egypt

Coach wants the star player to stretch himself further
Sport
3 weeks ago

Owen da Gama amazed at Percy Tau’s growth as a player

Since his first call-up to Bafana in 2017, the Belgium-based youngster has scored nine goals in 18 matches
Sport
1 month ago

Percy Tau continues blistering form in Belgium

The Bafana Bafana star has helped Royale Union St Gilloise into second place in the European league
Sport
6 months ago

