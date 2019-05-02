Sport / Soccer

Juve’s Massimiliano Allegri shrugs off rumours of early exit

The Juventus coach says he will meet club president Andrea Agnelli to discuss their next moves

02 May 2019 - 20:32 Agency Staff
Juventus' Italian coach Massimiliano Allegri in Milan. Picture: MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP
Juventus' Italian coach Massimiliano Allegri in Milan. Picture: MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP

Turin  — Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri shrugged off speculation over his future on Thursday, saying that he had become used to rumours that he was about to leave throughout his five years at the club.

The 51-year-old said he would meet club president Andrea Agnelli to discuss their next moves — just as he did at the end of every season.

The Turin side wrapped their eighth successive Serie A title —and the fifth under Allegri — two weeks ago, yet their quarter-final exit in the Champions League has left a question mark hanging over the coach.

"I am due to meet the president to plan the future in a lucid manner," Allegri told reporters, without saying when the meeting might take place.

"My ideas about what I want to do in the future will be told to him," he added. "It's the same thing every year, and yet here I am after five years.

"We will discuss what went well and what didn't go so well, where we can improve and where we want to get to."

There have also been questions over whether Allegri still has the enthusiasm to continue at Juventus, given their domestic dominance.

"If I stay for a sixth season, it means I have the motivation," he said. "Every year, Juve must be competitive and challenge for everything."

Reuters

