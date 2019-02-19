Pirates aim to revive their title hopes

Orlando Pirates face SuperSport United on Wednesday night on a ground that has haunting memories for them as they attempt to revive their hopes of a Premiership title.

The Buccaneers return to Mbombela Stadium‚ where in their abysmal 2016-17 season, they took a 6-1 hammering from SuperSport.

Everything coach Milutin Sredojevic has done at Bucs in the subsequent two campaigns has been geared towards erasing the memories of the campaign in which Pirates ended 11th in the league‚ and bringing back a trophy they last won in 2014.

As positive as the signs have been finishing runners-up last season‚ and being in third place in the hunt for the title this campaign‚ a trophy has remained elusive.

Bucs’ stuttering run — unbeaten in 15 league matches‚ but having drawn five of their last seven‚ and won just once in seven games in all competitions — might have raised nerves that predictions of this being the year of the Buccaneer might be dissipating.

Fears are that Pirates might again be close but not get that cigar in 2018/19.