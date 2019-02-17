Kaizer Chiefs were taken to extra-time by Cape minnows Magic FC before beating the ABC Motsepe League side 3-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.

It took Chiefs 105 minutes to score against the Cape Town side who were forced to bring their home fixture to Port Elizabeth after the team could not secure a venue in the Mother City.

The game headed into extra time following a 0-0 deadlock after 90 minutes.

Chiefs were awarded a penalty in the first 15 minutes of extra time after substitute Khama Billiat was brought down inside the box. Grateful Amakhosi defender Daniel Cardoso dully converted the spot kick to put the visitors in the lead.

Cardoso’s strike was followed by goals from Philani Zulu and Billiat so save Amakhosi blushes.

Chiefs could have easily sealed victory in the first half‚ but once again their inability to put the ball in the back of the net was there for all to see against FC Magic after they failed to convert several gilt-edged opportunities.

Amakhosi dominated in the first half and pushed to get an early goal but their attempts were fruitless.

Chiefs’ first strike at goals came just four minutes into the game when Happy Mashiane fired a shot from outside the penalty area‚ but his attempt went wide.

Minutes later George Maluleka also tried his luck as they pressed for an early goal‚ but the effort also went wide.

The Cape Town side seemed to be a bit star-struck in the first 30 minutes of the game‚ but later found their rhythm as they started to make forays into the Chiefs half.

However‚ they did not fire any threatening shots at Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma.

The Magic gained in confidence as the game progressed and went toe-to-toe with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) side who have a history of struggling against teams from the lower leagues.

In an earlier round Chiefs sneaked past Tornado FC with a late own goal. National First Division clubs the University of Pretoria and FC Cape Town did them in in 2009 and 2010, respectively, before the biggest shock of all came when third-tier Baroka FC pulled off a 2-1 victory in the 2011 quarterfinals. Black Leopards, another NFD club, bagged a 2-1 win in 2015.