France-based Bafana Bafana midfielders Keagan Dolly and Bongani Zungu are back in training after injury lay-offs‚ but are running out of time to prove their form and fitness ahead of the crucial Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Libya in a little over a month’s time.

Dolly is back in full training with Montpellier‚ but did not feature for the side in their Ligue 1 draw with second-placed Lille at the weekend.

The 26-year-old has played just 16 minutes for his club since mid-September after first fracturing his leg and then‚ on his return‚ being sidelined by a calf problem for another month.

But now fully fit and looking sharp in training‚ he will hope for game time that persuades national team coach Stuart Baxter he is ready to face Libya.

Zungu looks more of a long shot after he returned to light training following a knee injury sustained in early September.

Amiens, who are facing relegation, will be desperate to get one of their key players back in action‚ but will be reluctant to rush him back and risk more time on the sidelines.

Amiens have only four Ligue 1 matches before the Libya game and it remains to be seen if Zungu will be fully ready for any of those.

Baxter has previously said he would like the experienced pair for the Libya clash‚ but he also stressed they would need to show form and fitness before he would consider them.

Dolly can potentially start to do that when his Montpellier side travel to Paris St Germain on Wednesday night‚ though it is more likely he will get a first look-in when they host Reims on Saturday.

Other players who missed Bafana’s 1-1 draw with Nigeria but are back in action are SuperSport United midfielder Dean Furman and Brentford star Kamohelo Mokotjo.

Meanwhile‚ Thulani Serero sat out Vitesse Arnhem’s match at the weekend with a groin problem‚ but is expected to resume training this week.