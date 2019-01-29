Banyana coach Desriee Ellis unfazed as goalkeeper retires

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is not too concerned by the retirement of experienced goalkeeper Roxanne Barker a few months before the Fifa Women’s World Cup because the country has a bright future in that department.

Barker‚ who featured at the last two Olympic Games for SA‚ has lost her place between the poles in recent times to Kaylin Swart and Andile Dlamini, who started a game each during the recent international friendlies against Netherlands and Sweden.

Both moved ahead of Barker in the pecking order‚ which saw the 27-year-old decide to call time on her career earlier this week. However, Ellis says the goalie position is well covered.

“We’ve also brought in Jessica Williams from the under-20 squad and we also have Mapaseka Mpuru from the under-20s available‚” Ellis said.

“So you have goalkeepers [Swart and Dlamini] who are challenging each other which is always good, and then two young ones coming through as well. Under-17 goalkeepers have been to the World Cup as well, and that is experience you can’t buy.”

Barker gave thanks to her coaches for a career that saw her play college soccer in the US and also have a spell in Iceland and the Netherlands.