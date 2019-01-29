Sport / Soccer

Banyana coach Desriee Ellis unfazed as goalkeeper retires

Roxanne Barker bids farewell as a clutch of replacements are poised for a place

29 January 2019 - 05:05 Nick Said
Desiree Ellis. Picture: SUPPLIED
Desiree Ellis. Picture: SUPPLIED

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is not too concerned by the retirement of experienced goalkeeper Roxanne Barker a few months before the Fifa Women’s World Cup because the country has a bright future in that department.

Barker‚ who featured at the last two Olympic Games for SA‚ has lost her place between the poles in recent times to Kaylin Swart and Andile Dlamini, who started a game each during the recent international friendlies against Netherlands and Sweden.

Both moved ahead of Barker in the pecking order‚ which saw the 27-year-old decide to call time on her career earlier this week. However, Ellis says the goalie position is well covered.

“We’ve also brought in Jessica Williams from the under-20 squad and we also have Mapaseka Mpuru from the under-20s available‚” Ellis said.

“So you have goalkeepers [Swart and Dlamini] who are challenging each other which is always good, and then two young ones coming through as well. Under-17 goalkeepers have been to the World Cup as well, and that is experience you can’t buy.”

Barker gave thanks to her coaches for a career that saw her play college soccer in the US and also have a spell in Iceland and the Netherlands.

“With a light and happy heart I want to announce my retirement from international football‚” she wrote on her Instagram account.

“It’s been an amazing ride‚ also sometimes a painful one‚ but I wouldn’t trade my experiences for anything. Sometimes you have to know when a chapter of your life is closing and something new‚ fresh and exciting is starting to grow.

“I want to say thank you to all the coaches who believed in me and made me into the player that I am. I will be the first to admit that I am not always the easiest player to control but I want to say that from the bottom of my heart thank you for investing your time and effort in me‚ I appreciate it.”

Banyana are next in action in the Cyprus Cup, where they face Finland (February 27)‚ North Korea (March 1) and Czech Republic (March 4) in more vital preparation for the World Cup.

Banyana coach to shuffle her pack for Sweden

Coach Desiree Ellis is hoping to test more players ahead of the Fifa Women’s World Cup in France
Sport
7 days ago

Banyana show up well in World Cup prep match

The match was preparation for the Fifa World Cup in France this year and will be followed by a clash on Tuesday against Sweden at the same venue
Sport
7 days ago

Sports minister reveals fat R5m boost for women’s football

The sport and recreation minister challenges corporate SA to match the support
Sport
12 days ago

Women’s Cup gets Banyana on the road to France

The Cyprus tournament brings to seven the number of matches they are scheduled to play before the World Cup in France
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Safa asks for league postponement ahead of crunch ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Chiefs teen Nkosingiphile Ngcobo can move up
Sport / Soccer
3.
Proteas are on a learning curve, says Faf
Sport / Cricket
4.
Rose weathers thorny start to claim 10th PGA Tour ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
A storm brewing in the Stormers camp
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Banyana’s Kgatlana scores big at 2018 Caf Awards
Sport / Soccer

Banyana to play in honour of struggle icons
Sport / Soccer

West Ham and Everton in FA Cup shocks
Sport / Soccer

Chiefs scrape through with own goal
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.