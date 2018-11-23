Who will lead Safa and Premier Soccer League?

Changes are in the offing for local football administration with the imminent appointment of Russell Paul as the new CEO of the SA Football Association (Safa) and the possibility of his predecessor Dennis Mumble assuming the same role at the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Mumble has not taken up the opportunity to extend his contract at Safa and is on leave.

Paul‚ former president of Safa Western Cape‚ is set to be endorsed as the new CEO when the football body holds its annual general meeting on December 1.

Paul has been acting as Safa CEO since September and is highly rated for his organisational skills.

He served as a venue general co-ordinator at the World Cup in Russia and earlier this month took charge of the second leg of the African Champions League final in Tunisia as the general coordinator of the match.

Mumble is an alternate choice for the CEO job at the PSL‚ where Lamontville Golden Arrows owner Mato Madlala has been sitting in the hot seat on an acting basis for more than three years.

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza is said to be an admirer of Mumble’s ability as a technocrat.