Thembi Kgatlana scored a superb goal as SA got their Africa Women’s Championship campaign off to a dream start with a 1-0 victory over defending champions Nigeria in their Group B opener in Cape Coast‚ Ghana, on Sunday.

The win is just the second ever over Nigeria for Banyana Banyana and gives them a huge boost in their bid to finish in the top three at the continental finals and seal a place at the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup in France.

The decisive moment came five minutes from the end when Kgatlana‚ sent off the bench as an impact player by coach Desiree Ellis‚ drilled a volley into the back of the net after being set up by Jermaine Seoposenwe.

It was a magical moment for Houston Dash star Kgatlana‚ and a winning goal that should give the side much confidence for the remainder of the tournament.