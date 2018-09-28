Rising Cape Town City star Gift Links hopes City coach Benni McCarthy will give him a chance in the starting line-up on Saturday when the team take on SuperSport United in the MTN8 final at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium (kickoff 7pm).

"I’m hoping to start because of my previous performances‚" said the confident teenager‚ who joined City at the start of the season after a spell in Egypt.

"But it won’t be an easy decision for the coach because there are a lot of good wingers in our team," he said.

"We’ve all had to train hard to try and impress the coach."

Links‚ who turns 20 on Tuesday‚ started City’s last game away against Orlando Pirates, where the Citizens came from two-down to draw 2-2‚ and has been praised by McCarthy for his ability.

"For me to hear coach Benni say positive things about me is a real lift and gets me going. It makes me work even harder because I know what I’m capable of doing.

"I feel I’m doing well but I can still work harder to try and get even further and produce more for the team."

It has been a whirlwind few months since Links arrived in Cape Town. He spent six months in Egypt with Pyramids FC after moving from Platinum Stars‚ where he debuted professionally in 2017 in the Caf Confederation Cup.

"I’m very happy because it will be my first final and I hope everything goes well and we win the tournament. Three or four months ago I lost in the semifinal [of the Egyptian Cup] with my previous team and so I’m looking forward to this experience," he said.

Cape Town City are a better team now than the one SuperSport beat in 2017’s MTN8 final‚ Matsantsantsa coach Kaitano Tembo said.

"It’s always hard to prepare against Cape Town City. All the cup finals they have played have been against us‚" Tembo said.

"City have improved from last year’s final. I think Benni McCarthy has done a wonderful job. They are a good team now.