Sport / Soccer

Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba caught on camera during tense exchange

Pogba’s comment that United should attack more are said to have got under Mourinho’s skin

27 September 2018 - 05:06 Agency Staff
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho with with Paul Pogba. Picture: REUTERS
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho with with Paul Pogba. Picture: REUTERS

London — Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba were involved in a tense-looking exchange at Manchester United’s training ground on Wednesday, a day after the manager confirmed the World Cup star had been stripped of the role of vice-captain.

Pogba was rested by Mourinho for the shock League Cup third-round exit against Championship side Derby on Tuesday and watched from the stands as United lost on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

After the match, Mourinho confirmed that Pogba was no longer a United vice-captain, although he denied falling out with the France midfielder.

Sky Sports showed footage of Pogba joining training with his teammates on Wednesday including a seemingly terse exchange between the pair.

The 25-year-old shook hands with coach Michael Carrick and another United employee before looking taken aback by something Mourinho said. Pogba was then seen having an apparently exasperated discussion with the manager.

Mourinho was asked after the match on Tuesday whether he had told Pogba he would not captain the club again.

"The only truth is I made the decision of Paul not to be the second captain anymore," said Mourinho. "I am the manager, I make these decisions, no fallout at all, no problem at all."

Pogba captained the side in the Premier League openers against Leicester and Brighton in the absence of Antonio Valencia, just as he did in last week’s Champions League win at Young Boys in Bern.

Pogba scored two and set up the other in the 3-0 victory in Switzerland but he gave a mixed performance in Saturday’s return to league action against Wolverhampton, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Pogba was dispossessed in the move that led to Joao Moutinho’s equaliser.

After the match he said United should attack more.

Those comments are said to have got under Mourinho’s skin, but it is reported that Pogba’s reported desire to leave Old Trafford for Barcelona was behind the decision to strip him of the vice-captaincy.

AFP

Pogba in blistering critique of Jose’s tactics

No excuses for not attacking, says the French World Cup-winning midfielder
Sport
2 days ago

Three things that have gone wrong for Mourinho’s United

Red Devils in nightmare defeat at Theatre of Dreams
Sport
29 days ago

Positive Pochettino gives Mourinho valuable crisis-management lesson

Unlike Mourinho’s consistent outbursts against his superiors, Pochettino’s pleas for a united front have so far been rewarded
Sport
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
SA’s Lloyd Harris rises to ATP heaven
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Stephen Mokoka hits jackpot and breaks marathon ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Rule change throws Koch a Bok lifeline
Sport / Rugby
4.
How Betway is helping disabled sports in SA
Sport
5.
Dean Elgar gets call-up, JP to lead Proteas
Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.