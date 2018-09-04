Sport / Soccer

WORLD PLAYER OF YEAR

Messi not in running for top award

04 September 2018 - 05:04 Agency Staff
Lionel Messi. Picture: EPA/NICOLAS AGUILERA
Lionel Messi. Picture: EPA/NICOLAS AGUILERA

London — Cristiano Ronaldo will go head to head with former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah as he seeks a sixth Fifa world player of the year award.

But Lionel Messi has been omitted from the shortlist after featuring in the top three for 11 straight years.

Ronaldo, who like Messi is a five-time winner of the award, lifted a fourth Champions League title in five years before joining Italian champions Juventus in July.

France’s World Cup-winning manager Didier Deschamps, Zlatko Dalic and Zinedine Zidane were nominated as the finalists for Fifa’s coach of the year award. Deschamps became just the third man to win the World Cup as a player and coach with victory over Dalic’s Croatia in Russia while Zidane led Real Madrid to a third consecutive Champions League win in May before stepping down.

AFP

Red-card Mbappe ‘must calm down’

Coach Didier Deschamps warns France’s Kylian Mbappe needs to learn self-control
Sport
1 day ago

Constrained Stuart Baxter walks a lonely path

Limited Safa budget and soccer politics mean he is unable to appoint an assistant coach
Sport
5 days ago

Gabuza in line for more music after tantrum

After setting up the goal Gabuza appeared to have a rush of blood‚ storming towards the Bucs’ supporters behind his team’s dugout and throwing his ...
Sport
5 days ago

Wits top but coach Gavin Hunt wants more consistency

Macuphu and Motupa were among the scorers on Wednesday night when Wits registered their second victory of the season
Sport
4 days ago

Chiefs and Downs seek turn of fortune

MTN8 semifinals give the big-name clubs a chance to show fans they can still win games
Sport
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Solinas faffs about as Chiefs crash out
Sport / Soccer
2.
The rise of South Africans addicted to ...
Life / Sport
3.
Romelu Lukaku at the double for United victory
Sport / Soccer
4.
F1 ace Lewis Hamilton the master at Monza
Sport / Other Sport
5.
England beat India in a Test thriller
Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.