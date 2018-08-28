Sport / Soccer

PLAYING AWAY

Another Saffer in Belgium

Kurt Abrahams has joined Percy Tau in the Belgian second division after he signed for Westerlo from top-flight Sint Truiden

28 August 2018 - 05:03 Nick Said
Percy Tau celebrated his Bafana debut with a stunning goal against Guinea-Bissau in this file photo. Picture: ANESH DEBIKY/GALLO IMAGES
Percy Tau celebrated his Bafana debut with a stunning goal against Guinea-Bissau in this file photo. Picture: ANESH DEBIKY/GALLO IMAGES

South African attacking midfielder Kurt Abrahams has joined Percy Tau in the Belgian second division after he signed for Westerlo from top-flight Sint Truiden.

The 21-year old Abrahams‚ who has seen limited opportunities at his former club, where he has not kicked a ball since February‚ decided to drop down a division to reignite his career and is looking forward to getting back on the pitch.

"I’m still young‚ so I still have a lot of things that can improve‚ but I also have all my qualities‚" Abrahams said.

Abrahams did not play locally after being sent straight to Belgium by representative Colin Gie and made his debut for Sint Truiden in April 2017‚ netting a hat-trick against Mechelen a month later to show his potential. He made just eight appearances all of last season, though.

The 21-year-old can play anywhere across the forward line or behind the main striker.

Abrahams could make his Westerlo debut against OH Leuven on Friday. His new club is coached by Bob Peeters, who was in charge of Lokeren when Ayanda Patosi was there.

Brazilian's striker Percy Tau off to Belgium

SA footballer of the season joins the Seagulls on loan
Sport
12 days ago

Brighton offer record amount for Percy Tau

Brighton are frustrated that the deal remains inconclusive‚ even though they made a first approach to Sundowns as far back as March
Sport
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Is Chelsea for sale?
Sport / Soccer
2.
‘We cannot perform like that in a Springbok ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs all square
Sport / Soccer
4.
SA’s Lloyd Harris into dreamland of US Open draw
Sport / Other Sport
5.
All Blacks set to experiment against Pumas
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.