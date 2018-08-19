Sport / Soccer

PSL

Celtic’s Sam sinks Pirates

19 August 2018 - 21:17 Ofentse Ratsie
Tussle: Bloemfontein Celtic’s Tshegofatso Mabasa, left, beats Happy Jele of Orlando Pirates to the ball at the Free State Stadium on Sunday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/CHARL LOMBARD
Bloemfontein Celtic delivered a strong first-half performance to beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 in an exciting Premiership clash at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

Coach Steve Komphela’s charges breached the Pirates rearguard early in the game thanks to Bongani Sam’s beautifully executed 17th minute overhead kick.

Sam’s strike proved enough for Celtic to secure the three points against a Bucs team that paid for a mistake at the back.

Pirates should have pulled a goal back in the 72nd minute as a fine free-kick delivery to the far post presented Thamsanqa Gabuza with what would have been a free header.

The visitors continued to push for an equaliser throughout the second half and they appeared to be the stronger team‚ especially with Vincent Pule’s pace and penetration down the right flank.

But the Buccaneers were unable to find that elusive goal that would have earned them a share of the spoils.

Komphela’s charges have now made it three victories from three league matches after scoring five goals and keeping three clean sheets.

TimesLIVE

