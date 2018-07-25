Ajax Cape Town’s bid to interdict the start of the 2018-19 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season has been held over to Thursday morning‚ after the league’s application for leave to appeal against the ruling of Judge Denise Fisher has been heard.

It means football fans will be held in suspense for at least another 48 hours to hear if the league will start as scheduled on August 4.

The interdict will only be heard after the league has been given the opportunity to petition Fisher for the leave to appeal against her judgment, which reversed Ajax’s relegation from the top flight last season.

That leave to appeal will be heard in the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday at 9am‚ with Ajax’s interdict of the start of the season set down for 11.30am.

If the league is not given the leave to appeal‚ then it might render Ajax’s interdict fruitless.

The league announced the opening fixtures of the new season on Monday‚ but the make-up of the 16 top-flight teams has not yet been confirmed.

This was after Fisher reversed an arbitration award by William Mokhari earlier in July which had stripped Ajax of the points they gained in wins over Platinum Stars and SuperSport United and a draw with Polokwane City‚ after they were accused of fielding striker Tendai Ndoro despite being the third club he was playing for in the season, thereby contravening Fifa regulations.

Fisher ruled that Fifa was the correct forum to hear the matter and her judgment essentially moved Ajax from the bottom to 15th spot in the table‚ a relegation play-off position. The PSL is asking for leave to appeal against Fisher’s ruling as it believes she erred.

TimesLIVE