Africa is still a long way off a breakthrough at the World Cup

Nizhny Novgorod — Africa’s much-awaited and coveted tilt at World Cup glory still looks as far off after a dismal round of opening fixtures for the continent’s teams at the tournament in Russia.

Not even a win for Senegal in their first Group H in Moscow on Tuesday could temper an otherwise disaster-filled opening six days of the tournament for African hopes.

Five defeats in the six games featuring African teams offered little hope of new benchmarks being set with Senegal’s 2-1 triumph over Poland the only bright point.

"It’s a bit too early to say why the African sides are not doing well," said Senegal coach Aliou Cisse after his side’s unconvincing win, in which they took advantage of two errors to take all three points.

Egypt, record winners of the African Nations Cup, and Morocco could be effectively eliminated inside the first week, while Nigeria and Tunisia failed to offer any glimpse of potential as they lost their opening group encounters.

No African country has got as far as the World Cup semifinals and only three times has the continent had a side progress to the last eight.