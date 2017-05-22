Manchester City, Liverpool book Euro berths

That indignity will cost Arsenal an estimated £50m in revenue and increase the pressure on Gunners boss Wenger, who has endured a miserable season filled with fan protests and calls for his resignation.

"It’s frustrating," Wenger said. "We did the job until the end.

"Our points total is decent if you look at it over the years."

Hector Bellerin put Arsenal ahead in the eighth minute, but when Laurent Koscielny was sent off six minutes later for a reckless challenge on Enner Valencia, Wenger must have feared the worst. Alexis Sanchez increased Arsenal’s advantage in the 27th minute, but by the time Everton’s Romelu Lukaku cut the deficit with a 58th-minute penalty it was already clear results elsewhere had conspired against Wenger.

Aaron Ramsey got Arsenal’s third, but his team were condemned to finishing fifth because Liverpool eased into the Champions League for the first time since 2014-15.

Georginio Wijnaldum put Liverpool ahead in first-half stoppage time, Philippe Coutinho struck in the 51st minute and Adam Lallana got the third five minutes later.

Liverpool finish fourth and will enter the Champions League play-off round next season as they look to make the group stages.