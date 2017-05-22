ARSENAL MISERY
Manchester City, Liverpool book Euro berths
Arsenal fails to qualify for Champions League for the first time in 20 years, as Manchester City and Liverpool complete top four spots
London — Arsene Wenger’s torrid year reached a calamitous climax as Arsenal failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years after Manchester City and Liverpool wrapped up the remaining top four places on the final day of the Premier League season.
Wenger’s side won 3-1 against Everton, but Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough and Manchester City’s 5-0 demolition of Watford pushed Arsenal out of Europe’s elite.
After reaching the Champions League for the past 19 seasons, Arsenal will spend next term trekking around the unglamorous outposts of the Europa League.
That indignity will cost Arsenal an estimated £50m in revenue and increase the pressure on Gunners boss Wenger, who has endured a miserable season filled with fan protests and calls for his resignation.
"It’s frustrating," Wenger said. "We did the job until the end.
"Our points total is decent if you look at it over the years."
Hector Bellerin put Arsenal ahead in the eighth minute, but when Laurent Koscielny was sent off six minutes later for a reckless challenge on Enner Valencia, Wenger must have feared the worst. Alexis Sanchez increased Arsenal’s advantage in the 27th minute, but by the time Everton’s Romelu Lukaku cut the deficit with a 58th-minute penalty it was already clear results elsewhere had conspired against Wenger.
Aaron Ramsey got Arsenal’s third, but his team were condemned to finishing fifth because Liverpool eased into the Champions League for the first time since 2014-15.
Georginio Wijnaldum put Liverpool ahead in first-half stoppage time, Philippe Coutinho struck in the 51st minute and Adam Lallana got the third five minutes later.
Liverpool finish fourth and will enter the Champions League play-off round next season as they look to make the group stages.
"It’s a big relief. A club like Liverpool needs to be in the Champions League," Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said.
At Vicarage Road, City wrapped up third place and automatic entry into the Champions League group stages.
Vincent Kompany headed home in the fifth minute and Sergio Aguero doubled the lead in the 23rd minute.
Aguero scored his 33rd goal of the season in all competitions nine minutes before half-time, while Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus also struck for City.
"We were under a lot of pressure. We are so glad to be third," City manager Pep Guardiola said.
Harry Kane finished as the Premier League’s leading scorer for the second successive year as the Tottenham striker’s hat-trick took him to 29 goals and inspired a 7-1 win at Hull.
John Terry was given an emotional send-off as champions Chelsea beat Sunderland 5-1 before hoisting the Premier League trophy.
Terry captained Chelsea on his farewell appearance at Stamford Bridge ahead of his postseason departure. Blues boss Antonio Conte paid a fitting tribute to Terry, taking him off in the 26th minute — matching his shirt number — and Chelsea’s players formed a guard of honour as he walked off to a standing ovation by the crowd.
Jose Mourinho named Manchester United’s youngest ever Premier League starting line-up, with an average age of 22 years and 284 days, and the kids rose to the occasion with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.
AFP
Please login or register to comment.