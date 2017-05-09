Why Atletico and Monaco are on Champions League ropes

Paris — Atletico Madrid and Monaco will try to overturn daunting first-leg deficits in the Champions League semifinals this week and publicly, they insist they can pull off the improbable.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone went as far as to say that coming back from 3-0 down to title holders Real Madrid in their derby at home in the Spanish capital would be "impossible" for other teams, but not his.

"I’ve told the players it is very difficult, that we are facing the best team in the world, who score goals in every game, but that it is possible," the Argentinian said after Atletico guaranteed a top-four finish in La Liga with a 1-0 win over Eibar on Saturday.

"I’m convinced of it. If I wasn’t, I wouldn’t say it. If we are united and understand that it is a semifinal at home, we have a chance," Simeone said.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was rested at the weekend, and his Real teammates can expect a fiery reception at the Vicente Calderon on what promises to be an emotional occasion.

Wednesday’s clash will be the final European game at the Vicente Calderon as Atletico will move to the new 67,000-capacity Wanda Metropolitano next season.

Atletico’s fans gave the team full-throated support at the weekend, staying on after the final whistle against Eibar, and the players responded by returning for a lap of honour.