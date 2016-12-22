Shakes Mashaba was the fourth-highest-paid Bafana Bafana coach of the past five incumbents in the national team hot seat‚ earning a cool R500,000 a month.

The Bafana coaching job might be considered a poisoned chalice, but the bank managers of the men who have occupied one of the hottest seats in South African sport are certainly not complaining.

The cheque for the notoriously brittle position has come a long way from when in 1998‚ Clive Barker‚ found himself at the centre of a storm of controversy when he asked for a R50,000 monthly salary while negotiating a new contract. This after Barker had steered SA to being champions of the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations.

The demand and subsequent controversy played a role in Barker’s dismissal ahead of the 1998 World Cup in France.

In the current era‚ the hiring of Brazilian Carlos Alberto Parreira‚ winner of the USA 1994 World Cup with his country‚ to coach Bafana in the build-up to the 2010 World Cup has pushed up the asking price that men taking the Bafana hot seat can ask for.