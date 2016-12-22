“The hearing took place over five days in December 2016 (5th-7th‚ 9th‚ 12th) and was chaired by an independent legal expert who is an advocate of the High Court.

“Following extensive deliberations‚ the chairman of the hearing concluded that the coach was guilty of the three charges levelled against him: 1. Gross misconduct/professional misconduct; 2. Gross insubordination/professional misconduct; 3. Violation of the Safa communications policy.”

Safa said in the statement that it had parted ways Mashaba.

It quoted Safa CEO Dennis Mumble as saying: “It is regrettable that we had to face the events of the past month at a time when the national team is experiencing a resurgence in its quest to qualify for the 2018 Fifa World Cup.

“Due to the seriousness of the coach’s actions‚ we had to release our head coach with immediate effect.

“We shall immediately institute a search for a new head coach familiar with African football competition who will be expected to continue the quest to qualify for the world’s apex football competition. We ask all supporters to continue to support Bafana Bafana.”

Safa said it would “urgently consult its internal structures for the purpose of finding a replacement as soon as possible”.

Bafana qualified for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations under Mashaba‚ where they exited from a tough group in the first round.

SA, however, failed to qualify for Africa Cup of Nations 2017‚ with the coach admitting to some glaring errors in researching the opposition and conditions in away matches.

