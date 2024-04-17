MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE muted on rates outlook
Investors digest possibility that interest rates may remain higher for longer
17 April 2024 - 18:43
The rand was hardly changed on Wednesday, while the JSE pared the session’s gains as investors digested the possibility that interest rates may need to remain higher for longer.
Local consumer inflation eased slightly in March for the first time in 2024, increasing at a rate of 5.3% (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/economy/2024-04-17-march-cpi-slows-slightly-to-53/) compared with 5.6% in February. The number was slightly lower than the Bloomberg estimate of 5.4%. Core inflation, which strips away volatile food and oil prices, increased 4.9% in March, easing from an eight-month high of 5% in February...
