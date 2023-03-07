Currency takes a hit after worse-than-expected GDP data, compounded by hawkish comments from the Fed
LETTER: Michael Beaumont is clutching at straws
ActionSA is focusing its energy on attacking the DA, thereby aiding the ANC instead of working with other like-minded parties to unseat it
If Michael Beaumont’s entire criticism of my article relies on calling out my tenuous relation to the Institute of Race Relations (IRR), he is clutching at straws (“Woode-Smith’s opinion on SA coalitions should be written in crayon”, March 3).
I do not work for the IRR, nor do I write on its behalf. I am a council member providing oversight to the IRR on a voluntary basis. Critics of the IRR can also be members of the council.
I am actually far more engaged with the Free Market Foundation, an organisation ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba chaired before entering party politics as mayor for the DA.
I would also encourage Beaumont to investigate my history with the DA. I did not vote for the DA in the last election, and I have been a vocal critic of the party in the past. I am not a partisan. I support liberty, stability, and prosperity. The DA is the lesser evil for all those things in SA as it stands.
ActionSA, through its incredibly irrational vendetta against the DA, has proven to be for chaos and sabotage of the very coalitions we need to unseat the corrupt ANC. By focusing its energy on attacking the DA, ActionSA is aiding the ANC.
ActionSA is also wasting its time and resources in the Western Cape. I don’t want the DA to have a monopoly in the Western Cape. I voted non-DA parties in the last election. But I believe ActionSA could be better serving its strategy if it focused on eroding ANC support in ANC strongholds.
ActionSA does not appeal to Western Cape voters. Trying to unseat the DA here is a waste of time. Focus on disgruntled ex-ANC voters in Gauteng. Build a power base there. Keep your eye on the prize.
I want ActionSA to succeed. I want it to be a great opposition party. But with its current strategy it will only serve to damage the opposition.
Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town
