Green light for Lions-Griquas game

After a string of Covid-19 cases, the Lions have been given the go-ahead to play

28 October 2020 - 17:45 Liam Del Carme
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA
The Lions’ Super Rugby Unlocked clash against Griquas will go ahead as planned on Friday evening.

It had been feared the Lions would have a second consecutive match called off in the wake of Covid-19 infections in their camp.

Last weekend’s match against the Cheetahs was called off after two additional players had tested positive for the virus‚ after the positive results of four players earlier in the week. That meant they had 11 players in isolation.

The squad was again tested on Tuesday and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases gave them the thumbs up for Friday’s clash. In a short statement the Lions did not indicate if they had more positive cases after Tuesday’s testing, but having been given the green light it is presumed they did not.

Had Friday’s match been called off it would have left the Lions in a precarious position.

Already their match against the Cheetahs has to be rescheduled and failure to find another date to play Griquas would effectively have ruled the Lions out of the race for the title.

The Lions lost away to the Sharks and the Stormers in the first two weekends of Super Rugby Unlocked.

