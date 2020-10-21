Sport / Rugby

Covid-19 hits the Lions squad

Affected players dropped, but Gauteng team upbeat about their Cheetahs clash at Ellis Park on Saturday

21 October 2020 - 17:11 Liam Del Carme
Coach Swys de Bruin offers last-minute advice during the Super Rugby match between Emirates Lions and Rebels at Emirates Airline Park on March 16, 2019, in Johannesburg. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GORDON ARONS

The Lions’ Super Rugby Unlocked campaign has been dealt another big  setback with four players removed from the squad after testing positive for Covid-19.

“Four positive cases of Covid-19 have been detected among the Emirates Lions squad this week. The team gets tested every week as required by protocol,” the team said in a statement.

“These players‚ all of whom are asymptomatic‚ have been removed from the squad. All protocols have been kept and the relevant parties have been informed.”

The team was “ready” and “preparing” for their clash against the Cheetahs at Ellis Park on Saturday‚ and would be retested as per Covid-19 protocols.

It is not clear who tested positive, but the Lions’ announcement on Thursday should shed light on this.

The four positive tests come after utility forward Willem Alberts withdrew from the squad last week after contact with someone who had tested positive.

While Alberts tested negative last week‚ he had to be withdrawn at the eleventh hour from the squad that travelled to Newlands for the clash with the Stormers. He was replaced by Ruben Schoeman and it is not clear yet if Alberts will be available for selection this week.

It isn’t just the Covid-19 crisis that has seen the Lions rearrange the deck chairs. They lost scrumhalf Dillon Smit in the opening week of the tournament to a dislocated shoulder. Smit will be sidelined for up to six months.

On the positive side‚ flank Roelof Smit has resumed full training after recovering from injury.

The Lions hope to bounce back this week after back-to-back away defeats at the start of the competition.

They have four successive home matches to play themselves back into contention, but the positive Covid-19 tests would have done their cause no good.

