Sanzaar is not dead, says Marinos

Super Rugby in its present format faces many challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic

16 July 2020 - 15:39 Greg Stutchbury
Sanzaar CEO Andy Marinos on January 19 2017 in Sydney, Australia. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Wellington — Southern hemisphere rugby’s governing body Sanzaar says it is “not being dismantled” despite growing interest in localised Super Rugby competitions as unions grapple with uncertainty over international travel due to Covid-19.

The 2020 wider Super Rugby competition, which involved teams from New Zealand, Australia, SA, Argentina and Japan, was halted in mid-March as countries closed borders due to the coronavirus outbreak.

New Zealand and Australia have each launched competitions for their Super Rugby teams and both are reportedly keen to look at setting up a trans-Tasman version rather than reverting to the wider tournament when travel restrictions ease.

New Zealand Rugby is poised to release its preferred competition format for Super Rugby this week.

Sanzaar CEO Andy Marinos said on Thursday the body still had an important role to play.

“We all recognise the current challenges we face in trying to settle on any potential Super Rugby competition structures moving forward under the pandemic environment,” he said.

“Due to the ongoing uncertainty over international travel for 2021 and beyond the member unions are also working on solutions past this year that will excite fans, broadcasters and deliver high-performance outcomes for the unions.”

Super Rugby contracted to 15 teams from 18 in 2018 and has axed the Tokyo Sunwolves for 2021 but despite speculation its days may be numbered. However, Marinos said Sanzaar was critical to success of rugby in the region.

“The Sanzaar joint venture is not being dismantled,” he said. “The member unions remain committed to the long-term future as a joint venture.

“There is a clear understanding that the value of the Sanzaar alliance and the pathway of Super Rugby to international rugby remains critical to the long-term success, development and competitiveness of the respective national teams.

“Our record in cross-hemisphere matches and World Cup tournaments are evidence of this.” 

Reuters

The Lions are coming to a stadium near you

Tourists kick off their eight-match visit to SA with a game against the Stormers in Cape Town in July 2021
1 day ago

Centre EW Viljoen moves from Stormers to Lions

Former Bulls captain Burger Odendaal and returning tighthead prop Ruan Dreyer have also headed to Ellis Park
1 day ago

SA Rugby eager to get top players in action

A State of Origin series is being contemplated for a local TV audience — or they may play in a ‘bio-bubble’ abroad
1 day ago

Odendaal packs his bags to head for the Lions

The centre leaves just when director of rugby Jake White has been quietly rebuilding the team
2 days ago

