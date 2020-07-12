GAVIN RICH: Rugby still seems like a dream of the future
12 July 2020 - 19:34
If we were still living in the world we knew before coronavirus over this past weekend the Springboks would have played the second Test against Scotland in Durban. Instead King’s Park was empty and chances of seeing the world champions play this year are diminishing.
Sanzaar CEO Andy Marinos has spoken about the possibility of the Rugby Championship featuring the Boks, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina being played in October but if he believes it he is living in Cloud Cuckooland.
