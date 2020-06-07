Social distancing could cost British rugby £12m

London — The Rugby Football Union (RFU) has urged the British government to relax its rules on social distancing, calculating such a move will be worth £12m to England’s governing body if crowds are allowed back into Twickenham for the November internationals.

Britain is insisting on a 2m gap in public as one of a set of measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus. But RFU CEO Bill Sweeney said opting for a 1m space instead would have a dramatic effect on the numbers allowed into Twickenham, a ground with an 80,000 capacity.

“If you are using 2m, you are talking about a 4m distanced safe space,” he said. “With one, it is 1m all round which has the effect of increasing capacity fourfold.

“If you use 2m in an 80,000-seater stadium and factor in traffic flow, such as someone wanting to use the toilet without going past someone and touching them, it reduces your capacity to between 9,000 and 9,500.

“I was surprised, not thinking it would be that low. With 1m, which is the World Health Organisation’s guidance, you get close to 40,000, and we would like it to come down to that by the autumn.”

Sweeney stressed the RFU would not compromise safety in favour of larger crowds or go against UK government regulations, but officials wanted “clarity on whether the 2m rule is absolutely essential or is 1m possible”.

England still hope to play their scheduled November matches at home to New Zealand, Argentina, Tonga and Australia.

Asked what the financial difference would be in terms of a 2m as opposed to a 1m gap between seats, Sweeney replied: “It depends on who you have coming and ticket pricing. It is probably worth in the region of £3m a game and I believe we would be able to open catering facilities, as long as they were out of doors.”