You would expect the Springboks, as the Rugby World Cup holders and the world’s top-ranked team, to cling grimly to what got them there during those heady months at the tail end of 2019.

But you would be wrong.

Ever-restive SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber believe further evolution is required if the Boks are to meet all their objectives up to and including the next World Cup.

Clearly‚ this year they want to deliver performances that befit their status as the game’s top team‚ especially in the Rugby Championship in which they are desperate to show New Zealand they can win that crown without the distractions that tend to surface in a World Cup year.

In 2021, they have the monumental challenge that Warren Gatland’s British and Irish Lions will present them on these shores‚ while the global event in France in 2023 is another calendar entry marked in red.

Nienaber has told this writer that the Boks will have to start a new phase of regeneration in their playing ranks in 2020.

He expects several experienced players to step back or fall away from Test rugby after the 2021 engagement against the British and Irish Lions.

Already vacancies have occurred after the decision by Tendai Mtawarira‚ Francois Louw‚ Schalk Brits‚ as well Frans Steyn (though he has not officially said so) to call time on their Test careers‚ but the next World Cup may also be a bridge too far some incumbents on the cusp of or over the age of 30.

Some tinkering

Duane Vermeulen‚ Elton Jantjies‚ Willie le Roux‚ Vincent Koch‚ Trevor Nyakane‚ Makazole Mapimpi and Cobus Reinach all fall into that category but some‚ depending on the positions in which they play‚ may yet display longevity.

To budget for those expected exits, the Bok selectors may need to do some tinkering this season‚ though not quite with the same alacrity with which Erasmus started his tenure in 2018.

Players in the Pro14 have been observed more closely this season.

Hooker Joseph Dweba would almost certainly blip on the selectors’ radar due to his destructive ball-carrying‚ especially with Malcolm Marx playing in Japan and Bongi Mbonambi still out injured. In loose forward Junior Pokomela, the selectors may have much to ponder over the next year or so.

Sharks No 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe has made a strong case to return to the Bok ranks and add to his six caps‚ while Sanele Nohamba is a scrumhalf who will be hard to ignore the closer we get to the next World Cup.

Another Shark‚ Aphelele Fassi, has been in electrifying form and he will probably be elevated in 2020.

International window

Though Handré Pollard is the undisputed go-to flyhalf for the Boks‚ Nienaber will have to widen his options among the deputies.

Pollard‚ who now plays for Montpellier in France‚ is not likely to be available for all the Tests this year. He will certainly miss the Boks’ last Test of the year, against Wales on November 28‚ which falls outside the international window.

It is not that Nienaber will be short of options.

Curwin Bosch has played with greater maturity than before at flyhalf for the Sharks. He too has made a case for inclusion in a wider group. Elton Jantjies has blown hot and cold‚ while Damian Willemse has not quite seized the moment since his move from fullback to flyhalf at the Stormers.

The Bok selectors will be spoilt for choice‚ especially with assistant coach Felix Jones having to keep tabs on about 18 players campaigning in the UK and Europe.

While others might have opted for a period of consolidation‚ the Boks‚ almost refreshingly‚ are already in search of renewal.