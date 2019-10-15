Springbok assistant coach likens Japan to All Blacks and Los Pumas

Tokyo — Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick believes Japan’s skillful‚ high-speed game bears the hallmarks of the All Blacks and Los Pumas. Especially the wings, Kenki Fukuoka and Kotaro Matsushima, tend to bring things to a quick resolution.

“Their coach Jamie Joseph referred to them as Ferraris‚” Stick said at the team’s hotel in Tokyo’s high-rise district.

“If you look at the background of their coaching staff, Jamie Joseph and Tony Brown are both from New Zealand. We know their coaching philosophy is ball in hand. Japan also reminds me of Argentina, who have more time with ball in hand. They are very skillful‚” said Stick.

That he would mention those two countries is no coincidence. After stepping away from the All Blacks job, Rugby World Cup-winning coach Sir Graham Henry was seconded to Argentina to help knock them into shape for their spot in the Rugby Championship.

He advised them to drift from their game, which at the time was heavily reliant on the boot and forward dominance‚ to a game in which they scored more tries. They warmed to the new challenge.

The talk so far this week has revolved around how the Springboks will contain Japan’s high-energy game.