Cards can colour results

Two colours are beginning to make a big appearance at the Rugby World Cup — and they might not be the ones you think. They aren’t black, white or even green and gold (important as these colours are as the tournament progresses), but rather come as two laminated cards that fit snugly into the pocket of either a shirt or a pair of shorts.

The colours made an appearance this past weekend in both their yellow and red forms, with catastrophic results for those who were shown them.

In the Springboks’ important match against Italy a red card was shown to the Azzurri prop, Andrea Lovotti, for a dangerous tackle on eighthman Duane Vermeulen. A day later, in the equally important game between England and Argentina, given Argentina’s early tournament loss to France, Tomás Lavanini was red-carded by referee Nigel Owens for a dangerous tackle on England’s Owen Farrell.

Yes, red cards have been issued in the World Cup before, but now the tournament is reaching the stage where teams other than the obvious heavyweights (read Italy and Argentina) are battling to make the knockouts.

The quarterfinals haven’t been officially reached but that doesn’t mean we’re not in a kind of pre-knockout phase. In both games already mentioned, the red cards were definitive in so far as they significantly hobbled Italy and Argentina’s chances.

Perhaps they only delayed the inevitable; perhaps they ensured the outcome of the match.

As the tournament grinds towards the knockout stages, teams will invariably be more closely matched. There’s little likelihood, for instance, of the Boks’ steamroller performance against Italy on Friday, in which they flattened the men in blue 49-3, repeating itself in the quarterfinals. Indeed, the issuing of cards could well play a major role in the final result of knockout matches — and not only in the obvious ways.