Frans Steyn predicts low-risk rugby in latter stages of World Cup

Springbok centre says it’s all about winning by making the fewest mistakes

29 September 2019 - 18:16 Liam Del Carme
Frans Steyn of South Africa during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Pool B match between South Africa and Namibia at City of Toyota Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Toyota, Japan. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/STEVE HAAG
Nagoya — Frans Steyn delivered a blunt assessment of what the viewing public can expect in the knockout rounds of the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Expect little by way of enterprise, the ball to be kicked with monotonous regularity‚ as well as low-risk rugby aimed at avoiding errors, he says.

“Later on in the tournament do you think the teams are really going to play?” Steyn asked.

“The team that plays the least‚ that makes the fewest mistakes [wins]. It’s a World Cup. If you look at 2007 in the final we didn’t really do a lot. You just need to win. You don’t need to play rugby‚” Steyn said matter of factly about what is likely to unfold in the knockout stages.

He believes the Boks have the game and the personnel to get the job done. “I think so,” he said. “Like New Zealand we play against ourselves ... this is a phenomenal team‚ that I’m lucky enough to be part of. We just need to take our opportunities.”

Steyn put in powerful surges in the No 12 jersey against Namibia‚ in his first start in seven years for the Boks. “I really enjoyed it‚” he said.

He said the same about playing next to Lukhanyo Am. “It was good. He’s an awesome player. He works hard. Normally when I come on Jesse [Kriel] is there. I was looking forward to playing with Lukhanyo. It was good to get a couple of minutes with him. When Damian [de Allende] came on it was good to play with him too.”

Though the Boks were not at their clinical best against Namibia, they did enough for a convincing win. They met the objectives they had set for themselves but Styen said they could get better.

“We won but I think it was a little sloppy. We can improve‚ the ball was slippery in the second half. They forced us into mistakes‚” he said about Namibia. “We wanted a clinical performance but four guys had not played in a while.

“But we won‚ we got the five points. We don’t need 100-0. We got the five points.”

Prospect of facing Japan in World Cup quarters scary, says Rassie Erasmus

Springbok coach says he always knew that the host nation was a realistic contender for the quarterfinals
3 hours ago

Mixed start for SA teams in new PRO14 season

Cheetahs trounce Glasgow Warriors while Southern Kings lose to Cardiff Blues
4 hours ago

The Irish take a keen interest in what the Boks have to say

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is impressed by Ireland’s opening match performance and says they will be tough opponents
3 days ago

Springboks: when days are dark …

What their opening game (and loss) means for the Springboks
3 days ago

