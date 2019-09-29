Nagoya — Frans Steyn delivered a blunt assessment of what the viewing public can expect in the knockout rounds of the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Expect little by way of enterprise, the ball to be kicked with monotonous regularity‚ as well as low-risk rugby aimed at avoiding errors, he says.

“Later on in the tournament do you think the teams are really going to play?” Steyn asked.

“The team that plays the least‚ that makes the fewest mistakes [wins]. It’s a World Cup. If you look at 2007 in the final we didn’t really do a lot. You just need to win. You don’t need to play rugby‚” Steyn said matter of factly about what is likely to unfold in the knockout stages.

He believes the Boks have the game and the personnel to get the job done. “I think so,” he said. “Like New Zealand we play against ourselves ... this is a phenomenal team‚ that I’m lucky enough to be part of. We just need to take our opportunities.”

Steyn put in powerful surges in the No 12 jersey against Namibia‚ in his first start in seven years for the Boks. “I really enjoyed it‚” he said.

He said the same about playing next to Lukhanyo Am. “It was good. He’s an awesome player. He works hard. Normally when I come on Jesse [Kriel] is there. I was looking forward to playing with Lukhanyo. It was good to get a couple of minutes with him. When Damian [de Allende] came on it was good to play with him too.”

Though the Boks were not at their clinical best against Namibia, they did enough for a convincing win. They met the objectives they had set for themselves but Styen said they could get better.

“We won but I think it was a little sloppy. We can improve‚ the ball was slippery in the second half. They forced us into mistakes‚” he said about Namibia. “We wanted a clinical performance but four guys had not played in a while.

“But we won‚ we got the five points. We don’t need 100-0. We got the five points.”