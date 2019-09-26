England run in seven tries to down US

England’s squad players got the job done with a 45-7 bonus-point victory over the US at the Rugby World Cup on Thursday even if they made heavy work of it at times against a determined Eagles side.

With a four-day turnaround after their opening Pool C victory over Tonga, coach Eddie Jones rang the changes but was rewarded with seven tries in humid conditions at a packed Kobe Stadium.

Skipper George Ford, Billy Vunipola and Luke Cowan-Dickie scored tries before the break, with winger Joe Cokanasiga grabbing a brace and Ruaridh McConnochie and Lewis Ludlam also crossing in the second half.

US flanker John Quill was sent off in the 70th minute for a shoulder-charge to the head of Owen Farrell, but the Americans never gave up and replacement Bryce Campbell finally got them on the scoreboard after the final gong.

The day’s early game also produced seven tries with Italy thrashing Canada 48-7 in Fukuoka to earn a second bonus point win from two Pool B matches.

Bigger challenges lie ahead in a pool also including world champions New Zealand and SA, but the Italians will be pleased to have rested several players and still managed an emphatic win.

Tries from forwards Braam Steyn and Dean Budd in the first 13 minutes and another from Sebastian Negri early in the second half set the Italians on their way, with a penalty try and three more tries in the last 20 minutes putting a gloss on the result.

The Canadians scored the best try of the match with a superb finish by winger Andrew Coe.

Reuters