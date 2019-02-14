Sport / Rugby

Injuries influence Stormers selection for Bulls Super Rugby clash

Coach Robbie Fleck is still able to pick nine capped Springboks in his starting line-up‚ including Bok skipper Siya Kolisi

14 February 2019 - 19:04 Craig Ray
Robbie Fleck. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GRANT PITCHER
Robbie Fleck. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GRANT PITCHER

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck had a few last-minute injuries to contend with when selecting his team to face the Bulls in their Super Rugby opener at Loftus on Saturday.

As expected, Bok loosehead Steven Kitshoff has been ruled out with a grade-two hamstring tear that will keep him on the sidelines for four to six weeks.

Exciting looseforward Juarno Augustus also cried off after suffering an ankle injury at training this week‚ which will rule him out for seven to 10 days. Bok veteran Frans Malherbe will also miss out because of bruising on the knee.

Wing Sergeal Petersen also had not recovered enough from a foot injury to be considered, while lock Eben Etzebeth has a back injury. Leaving him out was precautionary as he trained on Thursday.

Despite all the injuries, Fleck was able to pick nine capped Springboks in his starting line-up‚ including Bok skipper Siya Kolisi‚ who only played 40 minutes during the preseason.

“The hope is that Steven Kitshoff will be back for our tour [in four weeks]‚” Fleck said. “Up until this week we were looking good on the injury front. We had these few setbacks in the last couple of days‚ but luckily most aren’t serious barring Kitsie‚ so it’s not too bad. It’s part of the game.”

Damian Willemse will start at flyhalf even though Fleck admitted the Bok is also in their plans as a fullback with Jean-Luc du Plessis on the bench. 

Later in the game Du Plessis is expected to come on at flyhalf with Willemse moving to fullback.

“It’s important that Damian gets a good outing at 10 and control the game from there. That is important for his development, and later in the game Jean-Luc can give us something else‚” Fleck said. “There is no bigger game than the Bulls at Loftus. We have three derbies to start the campaign so we need to start well.

“The Bulls have a good team and they have experience in Duane Vermeulen‚ Schalk Brits and Lood de Jager‚ which they didn’t have when we played them last year. Those three in particular will certainly help them. It’s going to be tough.”

The Stormers did not win an away games last season and with six away matches in their first eight outings of the season‚ they are under pressure to find a way to win on the road.

“We know we struggled on the road last year‚” Kolisi said. “But we know that if we win a few on the road we will be in a good place‚ so this weekend is all we are focusing on because we have struggled at Loftus in the past two years.”

Fleck also picked inexperienced Salmaan Moerat at lock with Kobus van Dyk on the bench because of the threat the Bulls lineout poses with Vermeulen and De Jager in particular marshalling the set piece.

“Duane adds a lot of value, as do Lood and Schalk. We saw how effective Lood and Duane were to the lineout during the Super Hero Sunday game [De Jager poached three Stormers’ balls].

“Duane is also very good on the ground‚ so it will be a real battle.”

Centre Ruhan Nel will make his Super Rugby debut where he partners Damian de Allende in the midfield, while prop Corne Fourie is also set for a Stormers debut off the bench.

Stormers: 15 Dillyn Leyds‚ 14 JJ Engelbrecht‚ 13 Ruhan Nel‚ 12 Damian de Allende‚ 11 SP Marais‚ 10 Damian Willemse‚ 9 Jano Vermaak‚ 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe‚ 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ 6 Siya Kolisi (captain)‚ 5 JD Schickerling‚ 4 Salmaan Moerat‚ 3 Wilco Louw‚ 2 Bongi Mbonambi‚ 1 Ali Vermaak.

Replacements: 16 Scarra Ntubeni‚ 17 Corne Fourie‚ 18 Neethling Fouche‚ 19 Chris van Zyl‚ 20 Kobus van Dyk‚ 21 Herschel Jantjies‚ 22 Jean-Luc du Plessis‚ 23 Dan du Plessis

One small step for Ma’a Nonu in World Cup leap of faith

Veteran New Zealand player returns to Super Rugby for the Blues in opener against the Crusaders
Sport
3 hours ago

Ruhan Nel takes roundabout route to Super Rugby

The big centre is excited about playing alongside De Allende in Stormers opener against the Bulls
Sport
2 days ago

With Boks on each side, Bulls and Stormers prepare for ‘Test’ at Loftus

The Super Rugby opener promises to have all the fireworks and rugby fans are invited to enjoy the ride
Sport
1 day ago

Trevor Nyakane puts World Cup on the back burner as Super Rugby starts

Bulls launch their season with a potentially spicy derby against the Stormers at Loftus
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Tim Seifert’s blitzkrieg helps Kiwis beat India ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Kaizer Chiefs' salary bill dwarfs Cup opponents ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Barcelona to finance its operations from ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Sundowns to argue Wayne Arendse case with the PSL
Sport / Soccer
5.
Sharks coach Robert du Preez to test youngsters ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

One small step for Ma’a Nonu in World Cup leap of faith
Sport / Rugby

Ruhan Nel takes roundabout route to Super Rugby
Sport / Rugby

With Boks on each side, Bulls and Stormers prepare for ‘Test’ at Loftus
Sport / Rugby

Trevor Nyakane puts World Cup on the back burner as Super Rugby starts
Sport / Rugby

Sharks coach Robert du Preez to test youngsters against Sunwolves
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.