Boks bank on Willie le Roux

Having mercurial fullback Willie le Roux back from his English club Wasps has given the Springboks a huge boost ahead of their clash with Australia on Saturday, Bok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said.

After the Boks’ win over the All Blacks Le Roux returned to England but he has been released for the final two Rugby championship games against the Wallabies and New Zealand.

Stick said Le Roux’s experience had played a key role in the victory over the All Blacks and his presence would be invaluable against Australia at Nelson son Mandela Bay Stadium.

"Willie adds great value to our side and he is one of the our most experienced players," Stick said. "Before the New Zealand match I said that if Willie, Faf de Klerk and Handré Pollard make the right decisions the chances are that Aphiwe Dyantyi will be man of the match.

"I said that because of the leadership of those three players and it showed on the field.

"Once you have Willie and those other guys on the field with their leadership, you have a better chance to win against any team in the world. That was the case against New Zealand.

"The more leadership players in the squad the better our chances of winning.

"We are excited and looking forward to playing on Saturday and we know Australia are hurting. The Boks are not going to underestimate them. We are looking to give our people the win they are looking for."

Stick said big things were expected from uncapped centre Ruhan Nel, who has been called up for the Port Elizabeth Test.

Nel, who made 135 appearances for the Blitzboks before returning to the 15-man code, has been a standout player for Western Province.

"Ruhan has been the success of that team [sevens] for the past couple of years. This is a guy who took a bold decision to return to 15-man rugby.

"We feel he has got something he can offer. In the couple of games he has played in the Currie Cup we have seen the potential of the youngster. It is good for our country when we give youngsters an opportunity, especially with the World Cup coming up next year. We need to make sure that we turn all the stones and give chances.

"This is something that Rassie Erasmus is doing well and there is good competition in the squad and fresh energy with the youngsters. Ruhan deserved to be called up.

"Ruhan reminds me of Marius Joubert. Back in the day Marius was one of those players who was sneaky around the field and always had a good eye for space. Ruhan can see the space and has a great work rate.

"I think we have to give credit to our system. The Blitzboks have won series and you can see they are doing something well. I am also happy that Rassie does not overlook sevens players and he can see they have a future in the 15-man code."

Stick said the Boks would not allow the added expectation after their win over the All Backs to affect them.