Sport / Rugby

SUPER RUGBY

Lions ready for Brumbies clash

17 May 2018 - 05:30 Liam Del Carme
Ross Cronjé. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Ross Cronjé. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

They may be at opposite ends on the log in their respective conferences but historically the Brumbies always bring the fight to the Lions at Ellis Park.

Erstwhile overall log leaders the Lions have hit a wobble in their last three matches‚ but they still head the South African conference‚ while their opponents on Saturday have lost their last four matches on the bounce.

The Brumbies‚ however‚ have often bucked the trend‚ even when they have arrived out of form in Johannesburg.

In their last five meetings at Ellis Park‚ the Canberra side have won on four occasions.

The Lions, conversely, have won two of their last three clashes in Canberra.

While the Lions‚ as the South African conference’s frontrunners have much to play for‚ the tourists have nothing to spur them on other than ambition.

There are several players who will want to blip boldly on the radar of Wallabies coach Michael Cheika when he assembles his squad to take on Six Nations champions Ireland in June.

The Brumbies will welcome back flanker David Pocock, who missed the last two matches with injury.

He will make a huge difference at the breakdown and the Lions may need to dedicate "cleaners" to his timely removal from the equation. That may slightly inhibit their attack that has seen them run in a chart-topping 58 tries this season.

The Crusaders have scored 53 tries but have played one match less.

The Lions may have played a match more than the bulk of their Super Rugby opposition‚ but 12 teams have conceded fewer tries this season.

If the Lions’ attack-minded approach may have unintended consequences for their defence‚ the opposite seems to be true of the Brumbies.

The visitors have scored just 28 tries (less than the bottom of the log, Sunwolves) but, significantly‚ have let in just 30 tries.

The match is thus likely to be shaped by either the cutting edge of the Lions’ attack or the resilience of the Brumbies defence. The Lions are therefore likely to alter the match-day 23 that lost against the Highlanders last week.

Hooker Corné Fourie‚ who was spared a trip across the time zones to replace the injured Malcolm Marx‚ is likely to feature on the bench on Saturday.

At the back, scrumhalf Ross Cronjé is to return after a two-month lay-off due to an injury to his rib.

TimesLIVE

Stormers focus on points

The Cape side meet the Sunwolves in Hong Kong — the first time Super Rugby will be played in the Chinese city
Sport
1 day ago

Sharks still in, says coach Robert Du Preez

The defeat against Bulls leaves the Sharks second last in the South African conference
Sport
2 days ago

Injury blues takes shine off Bulls' Super Rugby victory

Coach John Mitchell warns the injuries of wrecking balls Lood de Jager and Lizo Gqoboka could be serious
Sport
3 days ago

Stormers will continue fighting for play-off spot

Super Rugby laggards fail again to the Chiefs, but Stormers coach Robbie Fleck is not throwing in the towel
Sport
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
England coach Gareth Southgate opts for youth
Sport / Soccer
2.
Barcelona masterclass at Nelson Mandela Cup
Sport / Soccer
3.
Ajax remain in limbo as court reserves judgment
Sport / Soccer
4.
Mining magnate Patrice Motsepe’s millions lures ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Relegated Ajax Cape Town off to court
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.