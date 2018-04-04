Sport / Rugby

SUPER RUGBY

Lions land ‘saint’ Nic Groom

The scrumhalf leaves Northampton Saints after a turbulent season to join the Super Rugby franchise

04 April 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Nic Groom is returning from Northampton Saints. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/CHRIS RICCO
Image:

London — South African scrumhalf Nic Groom is to return home to play for Super Rugby franchise the Lions after ending a two-year stay with Premiership outfit Northampton Saints, the English club announced on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old, who scored seven tries in 51 appearances for Saints, will join the Lions immediately. Groom leaves a club that has had a turbulent season, with long-time director of rugby Jim Mallinder being sacked in December as the team’s fortunes on the pitch plummeted.

"I have loved the opportunity to come over to the UK and play for such a great club in Northampton Saints," said Groom, who joined from the Stormers in 2016.

"But the time has come for me to return to SA.

"An opportunity has come up to return home, and I am grateful to the club for allowing me to head back early to try and make my mark. I leave Northampton a better man with a heavy heart, but I have no doubt the club will be flying in no time."

Saints interim head coach Alan Dickens said Groom had left his mark at the club.

"Groomy has had a big impact in his two years at Franklin’s Gardens," said Dickens. "He has had a very positive influence, both on and off the pitch, and I am sure he will be missed by many Saints supporters."

AFP

SA Rugby posts huge financial loss

SA Rugby announced a R33.3m loss for the 2017 financial year‚ which comes on the back of a R23.3m loss in 2016
Sport
5 days ago

Poite and O’Keeffe to be whistle-blowers for Springbok Tests

New Zealand Ben O’Keeffe will have the whistle for the first Test at Ellis Park
Sport
6 days ago

Stormers hunt for elusive formula for ruthless and clinical finish

Coach Robbie Fleck says that despite the team’s dominance there is still work to do in the final execution
Sport
7 days ago

Rassie starts his Springbok reign with 11 Bulls

Coach Rassie Erasmus must balance Super Rugby weekly preparations and Springbok training 
Sport
7 days ago

