Sport / Rugby

EXPECTED CHANGES

Hougaard the sole casualty of Albany annihilation, Rhule stays

21 September 2017 - 05:30 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Francois Hougaard. Picture: REUTERS
Francois Hougaard. Picture: REUTERS

Scrumhalf Francois Hougaard was the sole casualty of Saturday’s 57-0 Albany annihilation against New Zealand while Raymond Rhule retained his place.

Hougaard was dropped from the 30-man Springbok squad for the two Rugby Championship Tests against Australia in Bloemfontein on September 30 and New Zealand in Cape Town on October 7.

The Sharks duo of S’busiso Nkosi and Louis Schreuder earned call-ups, while Bath loose-forward Francois Louw replaces the injured Jaco Kriel.

Changes were expected after the record defeat at the North Harbour Stadium.

Rhule had a nightmare on defence and missed nine tackles, but has been spared.

Hougaard’s inefficiencies as a Test level scrumhalf were laid bare in the face of masterclasses from All Black halfbacks Aaron Smith and TJ Perenara.

The Boks are under pressure to atone for their disastrous showing in New Zealand as they had gone into the game on a six-match unbeaten run.

Bulls flyhalf Handré Pollard also retains his place in the team despite his rusty outing.

Oupa Mohoje‚ Warren Whiteley and Frans Malherbe are still recovering from injury and were not considered for selection.

TimesLIVE

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rassie Erasmus ‘can help settle Boks’
Sport / Rugby
2.
Note to Coetzee: one result does define Boks
Sport / Rugby
3.
Ottis Gibson lays out plan to lift Proteas game
Sport / Cricket
4.
Qalinge sets up Orlando Pirates win
Sport / Soccer
5.
New coach Gibson lays out vision for Proteas
Sport

Related Articles

Rassie Erasmus ‘can help settle Boks’
Sport / Rugby

Note to Coetzee: one result does define Boks
Sport / Rugby

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Allister Coetzee’s analytical wasteland
Opinion / Columnists

Boks in 57 shades of All Black
Sport / Rugby

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.