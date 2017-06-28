Stormers and Springbok wing Dillyn Leyds will not be thinking about personal duels when his side take on the Cheetahs in a Super Rugby clash in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Leyds‚ who featured off the bench in each of the three recent Tests against France‚ is likely to face Bok teammate Raymond Rhule at the weekend.

Rhule also made his Test debut as the Boks romped to a 3-0 series win over France‚ starting all three matches ahead of Leyds.

"When you’re with the Springboks, you have a common goal‚ you back each other and help one another on and off the field‚" Leyds said. "But back at our individual unions, we will have a full go at one another.

"It’s not really a one-on-one battle [with Rhule] because there are 14 other players on the field that we need to look after. We need to make sure we are well prepared to deal with them."

Leyds admits that his first taste of Test rugby has given him more confidence‚ which can filter back into his play at Super Rugby level.